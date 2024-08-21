Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $150.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $17.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.80. 1,551,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

