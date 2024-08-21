Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1686 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Kingspan Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $99.85.
About Kingspan Group
