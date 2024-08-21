Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $443.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $474.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

