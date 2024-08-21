Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Director Michael Garnreiter Sells 2,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 420,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

