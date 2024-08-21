Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

KOMOF stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc does not have significant operations. Previously the company was involved in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based frozen food products through ecommerce and retail platforms in Canada. Komo Plant Based Foods Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

