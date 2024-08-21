Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,271. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

