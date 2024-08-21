Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,519 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. 1,879,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,094. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

