Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 5,792,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

