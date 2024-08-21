Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KQQQ)

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.