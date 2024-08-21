L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.64. 391,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.