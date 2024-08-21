La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 1,252,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

