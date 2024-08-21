LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Trading Down 45.5% This Week

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and $2.44 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,862,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,862,728 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,863,980.98752. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00337947 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,924,837.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

