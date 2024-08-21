Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $1,008,698.48 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. 1,340,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

