Launch One Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 21st

Launch One Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 21st. Launch One Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

LPAAU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Launch One Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $9.99.

Get Launch One Acquisition alerts:

About Launch One Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Read More

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.