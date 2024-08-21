Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 13,248 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 8,987,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,566,769. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

