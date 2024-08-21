Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,275 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 1.5% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned about 0.48% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FDEC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. 25,285 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

