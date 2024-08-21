Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.