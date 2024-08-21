Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 469,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,660,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,896,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.