Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. 1,592,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,415. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

