Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.16. 5,678,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $169.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

