Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New $996,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 645,911 shares of company stock valued at $23,380,308. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 3,428,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,468. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

