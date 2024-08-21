Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock traded up €1.20 ($1.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €130.11 ($144.56). 6,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $312.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €123.33. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($60.57) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($79.01).

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

