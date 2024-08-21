Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 105,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 57,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $168.96. 12,595,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,379,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.