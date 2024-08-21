Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,128. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

