Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3567 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

