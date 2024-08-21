Legal & General Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,604.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.37).

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,767.41). In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.40 ($3,161.90). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,767.41). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,876. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 275 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.31) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.70) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 279 ($3.63).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

