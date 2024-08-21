Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.80

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 5494968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).
Light Science Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53.
About Light Science Technologies
Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.
Featured Stories
