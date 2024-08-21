Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.
LINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.
In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
