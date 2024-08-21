Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.
In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
