Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LQDA opened at $9.60 on Monday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liquidia by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.