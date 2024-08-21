Lisk Price Reaches $0.83 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $118.89 million and $4.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.