Lista DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.66 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $79.66 million and $19.63 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Lista DAO alerts:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,747,900 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.40565382 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $25,561,059.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

