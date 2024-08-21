Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Logan Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.31.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

