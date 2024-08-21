Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.7-83.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.20 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-11.900 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.19. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.13. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.19.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

