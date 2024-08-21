MagnetGold (MTG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $321.31

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $321.31 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

