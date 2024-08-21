Manta Network (MANTA) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $266.32 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.7171609 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,659,246.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

