MARBLEX (MBX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.65 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. MARBLEX has a market cap of $57.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,110,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,551,424 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,110,723 with 135,551,424.35807854 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.42395131 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,307,793.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

