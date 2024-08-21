Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.66% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

