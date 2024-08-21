Martin J. Gilbert Purchases 3,000 Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,270 ($15,943.35).

Glencore Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 410.20 ($5.33) on Wednesday. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 441.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 441.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13,673.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLEN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.69) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.15) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 531.25 ($6.90).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

