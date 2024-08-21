Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,454. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

