Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.55. 1,352,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.