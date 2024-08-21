Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $562.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,033. The company has a market cap of $249.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

