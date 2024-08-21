Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Match Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Match Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Match Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,039. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.