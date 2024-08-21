Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $827,262.96 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

