Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 15.4 %

Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

