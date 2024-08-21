MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 3.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 320,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 534,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

