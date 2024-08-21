Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $63,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after buying an additional 727,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,091,000 after buying an additional 115,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,054,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 88,080 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,874. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

