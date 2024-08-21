Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $48,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. 1,362,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

