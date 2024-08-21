Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $160.59 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and $81.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $160.59 or 0.00272158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,007.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.02 or 0.00567759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00108277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

