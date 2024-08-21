Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Montana Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montana Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRJ opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Montana Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Stories

